Maker Mondays: Recycled Book Flowers

By Sarah Taylor
Posted April 13, 2017, at 2:01 p.m.

Monday, May 15, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5838

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!

On Monday, May 15th, come learn how to make beautiful flowers out of worn-out books!

This event is free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

