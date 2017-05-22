Maker Monday: Rock Monsters

Monday, June 26, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5894
Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!
Design your own pocket-sized monster!
This program is free, and open to attendees ages 18 and under. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org
