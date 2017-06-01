Maker Monday: Recycled Ship Making Challenge

Monday, July 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5924
Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!
Take part in our ship building challenge and turn everyday materials into a miniature ship! Discover what materials work best, and see if your masterpiece will float!
This program is free, and open to attendees ages 18 and under. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org
