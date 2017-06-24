Maker Monday: Recycled Newspaper Baskets

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 24, 2017, at 2:53 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6012

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!

This week, learn how to make your own custom baskets out of newspaper!

This program is free, and open to attendees ages 18 and under.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433,

or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org

