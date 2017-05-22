Maker Monday: Book Hedgehogs

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5892
Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!
Transform old paperbacks into adorable hedgehogs!
This program is free, and open to attendees ages 18 and under.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →