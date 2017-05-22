Maker Monday: Book Hedgehogs

By Sarah Taylor
Posted May 22, 2017, at 11:38 a.m.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5892

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!

Transform old paperbacks into adorable hedgehogs!

This program is free, and open to attendees ages 18 and under.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

