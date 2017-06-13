Community

Maker Fun Factory VBS July 10-14

By frognet
Posted June 13, 2017, at 2:48 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, July 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Otis Baptist Church, 9 Church Lane, Otis, Maine

For more information: 207-537-3200; otisbaptist.com

Join us for Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School at Otis Baptist Church, 9 Church Lane, Otis. The program is from 9 am to noon, July 10-14, for grades 1-6. There is no cost for the sessions which will include Bible truths, crafts, snacks, games, prizes and great times as children explore how they were created by God and built for a purpose. Call 537-3200 to register.

