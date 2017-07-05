Maker Day for Kids

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=children#sectionJuly
Hands-on engineering for kids, every Wednesday 2 to 4 pm through Aug 16 in the children’s department at the Waterville Public Library. Drop in for a new building challenge each week!
Recommended for kids 7 and up. Younger kids must bring a grown-up helper.
This program is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call
(207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org
