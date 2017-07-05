Maker Day for Kids

By Sarah Taylor
Posted July 05, 2017, at 3:47 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=children#sectionJuly

Hands-on engineering for kids, every Wednesday 2 to 4 pm through Aug 16 in the children’s department at the Waterville Public Library. Drop in for a new building challenge each week!

Recommended for kids 7 and up. Younger kids must bring a grown-up helper.

This program is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call

(207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Alleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in MadisonAlleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in Madison
  2. Tiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and KingTiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and King
  3. Alleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in BiddefordAlleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in Biddeford
  4. Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Charleston
  5. Man who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through MaineMan who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs