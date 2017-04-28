Make sure to drop by Pittsfield’s Re-Use Center on Sat., April 29 at 10:00 am

TOWN OF PITTSFIELD

TRASH TO TREASURE RE-USE CENTER

RE-OPENS FOR THE SEASON!

Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 10:00 am

576 Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield

Located across from the Transfer Station/Recycling Center

Items picked up from the facility are free of charge.

Donations are gratefully accepted.

Please consider donating your “discards” to the Re-Use Center for others to use. This is a convenient alternative to having a Yard Sale or if you have a Yard Sale and items are left over, consider dropping them off for others.

The facility is open 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Saturdays until cold weather

(except Egg Festival week)

All residents are invited to participate in an effort to promote recycling, reuse and reduction of unwanted items. Citizens from all towns are welcome at the facility. The following items are accepted when in useable and clean condition: Small Appliances; Kitchen/Glassware; Non-upholstered Furniture; Home Decor/Domestics; Building/Tools; Office/Craft/Supply; Yard & Garden; and General Merchandise. New and used clothing should continue be donated to Pennywise on Somerset Avenue. TVs and electronics must be taken to the Transfer Station for environmental and legal reasons.

Questions, contact the Recycling Center at 487-3361 or the Town Office at 487-3136.

Thank you to Pittsfield residents and residents from other towns that use our facility for your great re-use efforts!

