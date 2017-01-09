Make Shift Coffee House

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Curtis Memorial Library , 23 Pleasant St , Brunswick, ME For more information: makeshiftcoffeehouse.com

To understand each other’s political views, and hang out.

Recent election results show that our country is deeply divided. Feelings run deep on both sides. People are angry. And confused.

At this event we will have a chance to ask each other questions.

Wondering why someone supports more gun ownership? Ask them. Wondering why someone supports more environmental regulation? Ask them. Wondering how someone could vote for Trump or for Clinton or for marijuana? Ask them. Why do people support free trade? Pro choice? Big government? Small government? Less carbon? More carbon? Let’s ask each other.

Learn more here: http://makeshiftcoffeehouse.com/

