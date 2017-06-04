Outdoors

Make Music Portland 2017

By Max Mogensen
Posted June 04, 2017, at 10:55 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Monument Square, 1 Monument Square, Portland, Maine

For more information: makemusicportland.org

A series of free concerts held at private and public venues all over Portland, Maine. Local musicians and performers have registered for roughly 80 concerts, happening at spots like Monument Sq., Congress Sq. Park, Longfellow Sq., Tommy’s Park, Ri Ra Irish Pub, b.good on Exchange St., and Porthole Restaurant. The concerts, of all genres and types, are totally free and open to the public. Our events are kid-friendly and will include a ukulele jam session and harmonica lessons. More info and this year’s schedule can be found on our website.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. ‘I felt like a caveman’: How work requirements for state benefits hurt one Maine man‘I felt like a caveman’: How work requirements for state benefits hurt one Maine man
  2. Maine man dies in whitewater rafting accident
  3. Exploding lawnmower burns down Maine home
  4. New Bangor deputy chief began career ‘looking for anything that looked suspicious’New Bangor deputy chief began career ‘looking for anything that looked suspicious’
  5. ‘That other snake’s aliiiive!’: A reptile expert explains epic regurgitating-snake video‘That other snake’s aliiiive!’: A reptile expert explains epic regurgitating-snake video

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs