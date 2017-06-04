Make Music Portland 2017

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Monument Square, 1 Monument Square, Portland, Maine
For more information: makemusicportland.org
A series of free concerts held at private and public venues all over Portland, Maine. Local musicians and performers have registered for roughly 80 concerts, happening at spots like Monument Sq., Congress Sq. Park, Longfellow Sq., Tommy’s Park, Ri Ra Irish Pub, b.good on Exchange St., and Porthole Restaurant. The concerts, of all genres and types, are totally free and open to the public. Our events are kid-friendly and will include a ukulele jam session and harmonica lessons. More info and this year’s schedule can be found on our website.
