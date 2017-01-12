Make-A-Wish Maine Celebrates 25 Years, Welcomes New Leadership

Portland, ME – Make-A-Wish Maine is pleased to announce Board of Director member nominations as well as the appointment of a new Executive Director.

2017 marks Make-A-Wish Maine’s 25th year granting wishes to kids in our state. A flurry of anticipated energy and outreach is timed succinctly with the addition of several key Board Members as well as a new Executive Director who will focus on development efforts to ensure the next 25 years of wishes can be granted,” says Marketing Director Sonya Purington.

The new Board of Director members nominated are:

Jimbo Marston, Owner of Uncle Andy’s Digest

Dan Tilton, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Relations at Skowhegan Savings Bank

Kim Anania, Owner of KMA Human Resource Consulting

Cynthia O’Rourke, Senior Vice President at Spinnaker Trust

Bill Becker, Vice President at Key Private Bank

Mark Woronoff, Attorney at Hopkinson & Abbondanza

Susan DesGrosseilliers, Designer and Proprietor at Fixtures Maine

Brett Foster, Vice President of Commercial Payments Business Development at Capital One

On January 3, the organization welcomed Alex Gaeth as new Executive Director. Alex brings more than 10 years of experience in non-profit leadership as Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine. Alex’s enthusiasm and expertise in strategic planning, development and operational leadership led BBBS to substantial financial growth and geographic expansion under his leadership.

When asked what Make-A-Wish Maine’s biggest opportunity is in 2017, Alex points to the organization’s anniversary, and goes on to say, “Recognizing and thanking the volunteers, donors and supporters who have made 25 years of wishes possible will be a major focus. Maine supporters have given over 1350 kids an edge on conquering their illness and we’ll need their continued support to see even more wishes granted over the next 25 years.”

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH®

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the

human experience with hope, strength and joy. We’ve granted over 1350 wishes. This coming year, the organization expects to grant the greatest wish of over 70 seriously ill Maine children, which is an average of one wish every five days. All money raised in Maine stays in Maine. All wish expenses are fully covered by Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish Maine is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax deductible. The Maine chapter has over 200 volunteers statewide, and a staff of seven. The office is located at 477 Congress Street, Suite M1, in Portland. For more information about Make-A-Wish Maine, visit www.maine.wish.org and discover how you can share the power of a wish®.

CONTACT:

Make-A-Wish® Maine: Sonya Purington (office: 207-221-2306 or 207-671-5671)

