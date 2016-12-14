Make a Gift of a Meal

Please help the Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center’s staff members and volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers’ sprinkle a bit of holiday spirit and joy to those older and disabled adults and who are so deserving, and yet who are so isolated. By sponsoring a gift of a meal, you will be bringing a smile to our homebound neighbors during the holiday season.

On December 23 the Coastal Community Center’s volunteer Meals On Wheels drivers will be delivering a hot meal along with a community supported agriculture and holiday ornament gift bag and a holiday card from you.

Community members and businesses can give a Lincoln County Meals on Wheels recipients the gift of love and a gift of a meal by purchasing one or more home delivered meals. The suggested donation for one meal coupon is only $5.00. A donation of $25 will provide one area senior with Meals on Wheels for a week, $100 for a month or for a donation of $1,300 you can adopt a MOW consumer for a full year thus assuring this person in your community, possibly a neighbor, a total of 260 meals.

