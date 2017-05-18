Maja Trivia Competitions

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Location: Wilson Museum's Hutchins Education Center, 112 Perkins Street, Castine, ME
For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org
CASTINE — It’s tournament time! The fifth year of Maja Trivia, a game celebrating the rich history of the region once known as Majabigwaduce, now the towns of Brooksville, Castine, and Penobscot, is drawing to an exciting conclusion. Throughout the school year, 5th – 8th grade students from Penobscot Community School, Brooksville Elementary School, and Castine’s Adams School have been playing Maja Trivia practice rounds. Now it’s time to test their knowledge!
Each school will compete in a semi-final competition sponsored by the town’s respective historical society. Four finalists from each school will move on to compete at the Wilson Museum on Wednesday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to determine the Maja Trivia champion!
Join us for all four competitions, support the students, and learn about the intriguing and often colorful histories of the three towns. Here is the complete schedule:
May 24 (7:30 – 9:30 a.m.) Castine Semi-Final Rounds,
Castine Historical Society’s Mitchell Room
May 25 (9:30 -11:30 a.m.) Penobscot Semi-Final Rounds, Penobscot Community School
May 26 (12 – 2 p.m.) Brooksville Semi-Final Rounds, Brooksville Elementary School
June 7 (9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) Tournament of Champions, Wilson Museum’s Hutchins Education Center, Castine
Maja Trivia was developed by the Wilson Museum in collaboration with the Castine, Brooksville, and Penobscot Historical Societies with new categories and questions added each year. For more information contact 207-326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.
