Maine’s WIC Week

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Senator Inn, 284 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-443-9747; nawicmaine.org

Women in Construction Week is March 5-11, 2017

For Info: Robin Wood, President, NAWIC Maine, (207) 443-9747

Given their mission to enhance the success of women in the construction industry, the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) is celebrating Women in Construction (WIC) Week March 5-11, 2017. NAWIC Maine members and their guests, from across the state of Maine, will gather in Augusta on March 22nd to honor the many women who work in the field of construction – an essential industry that employs approximately 25,000 people in Maine, and which contributes to our state’s economy in a significant way.

Robin Wood, the President of NAWIC Maine commented. “The National Association of Women in Construction is committed to enhancing the success of all women in construction – not just those who are NAWIC members. We accomplish this through educational opportunities, networking, and community/industry service projects.” The Maine Chapter will host an event with one of its own distinguished members, Jeanne Paquette, The Commissioner of Maine’s Department of Labor. Jeanne will speak about the employment challenges and opportunities and underscore the importance of this industry in Maine’s job market.

WIC Week takes place every March – across the country. The focus is to highlight women as a visible component of the construction industry, which is very important, given that the industry has been dominated by men for so long, but the job opportunities for women are tremendous. It is also a time for local chapters to give back to their communities and NAWIC Maine will be promoting membership in the organization in honor of WIC Week, and to honor the thousands of women around the United States who have committed themselves to making a difference in this industry. This is a great opportunity for women in the construction industry and will emphasize the growing role of women in the industry.

Governor Paul LePage honored NAWIC Maine’s chapters in a congratulatory letter. He said “NAWIC Maine’s chapters have increasingly promoted the advancement of all women in the construction industry. Their work has benefitted Maine through community development, beautification projects and historic renovations; NAWIC’s K-12 educational programs; and scholarships for Maine students pursuing a career in construction.”

Wood, who is herself a member of the senior management team at Reed & Reed, one of Maine’s premiere heavy construction companies, talked about the women in her industry. “While I have more than a million female colleagues working in the construction industry across the country, the fact is that we, women only comprise approximately ten percent of this essential industry’s workforce. My fellow female colleagues are engineers, project managers, subcontractors, small business owners and tradespeople. They are vital elements to the construction process and this WIC Week allows us to learn more about the opportunities and to support these women in their pursuits.”

Wood remarked about what NAWIC Maine has done over the past decade. “We are particularly proud of having raised essential funds every year and provided valuable scholarships to Maine students – many of whom have been young women – who wish to pursue a career in construction.” Maine students are always encouraged to visit our website and apply for one of these valuable scholarships.

To learn more about WIC Week and NAWIC Maine, the public is invited to join us on Wednesday, March 22 at The Senator Inn for an event honoring women in construction. For more information visit the website: www.nawicmaine.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →