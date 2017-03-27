Maine’s Restaurant and Lodging Industry Reports Record Sales in 2016 with an Increase of

Hundreds of Millions of Dollars

Industry Professionals to Gather at Maine Restaurant & Lodging Expo March 29th

Augusta, Maine (March 27,2017)–The Maine Restaurant Association and the Maine Innkeepers Association are releasing preliminary statistics from 2016 that show record sales of hotel rooms and meals over the record numbers recorded in 2015.

2016 combined restaurant and lodging sales exceeded $3.6 billion, a jump of nearly 7% from 2015, and included:

o $2.6 billion in Maine restaurant sales, representing an increase of more than 6%, and

o $950 million in Maine lodging sales, up almost 10% from the previous year.

“We are thrilled to see these robust numbers that show Maine’s restaurant and lodging industry is a vibrant one contributing to the state’s economy in a very significant way,” said Steve Hewins, president and CEO of the Maine Restaurant Association and the Maine Innkeepers Association.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Standards reports that Maine restaurants employed 62,000 workers. Hotels, inns and resorts added another 17,000. Combined, the hospitality industry employs 12% of Maine workers.

2016’s successes in restaurants and lodgings in Maine translate to nearly $300 million in annual meal and lodging taxes paid to Maine governments.

Hewins added, “The benefits of a strong hospitality industry reach deeply into our economy, support of farmers, fishermen, beverage producers like the craft beer industry, retail establishments and entertainment attractions.”

The Maine Restaurant and Lodging Expo takes place on Wednesday March 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The Expo is the premier business-to-business trade show for Maine’s premier industry–hospitality!

More than 120 exhibiting companies engage with hundreds of restaurant and lodging professionals in the most efficient and effective marketing event of the year. For more information visit Maine Restaurant Association.

The mission of the Maine Restaurant Association is to represent, promote and educate the food service industry of Maine. For more information visit Maine Restaurant Association.

Maine Innkeepers Association is committed to improving, promoting and protecting the welfare of the lodging industry in Maine. Through communication, education, promotion and governmental affairs, we help our members achieve prosperity and deliver a quality product to the consumer. For more information visit Maine Innkeepers Association.

Media Contact: Angie Helton (207) 653-0365, nema@maine.rr.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →