Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/maines-own-comedian-bob-marley/2017-01-06/

Come start 2017 off right at the Grand by seeing “Maine’s Own Comedian” Bob Marley live on the Stanley Subaru Stage on Friday January 6th at 7 pm, or Saturday January 7th at either 7 pm or 9 pm. A Grand favorite, Marley is a Maine comedic treasure and one of the hottest and most sought-after comedians in the country using biographical and observational material for his high-energy routines. Having been named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” Marley has been featured in his own special on Comedy Central and is one of the few comics to do the complete late-night TV circuit: “Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Late Late Show” with Craig Ferguson and Craig Kilborn. In 2010, he delivered a 40-hour comedy set, earning the Guinness world record for longest stand-up performance. Tickets for this event are $28.50 and are reserved. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

