Community

Maine’s Future in Food: How Local Entrepreneurs are Paving the Way

By Lydia Swann
Posted Aug. 01, 2017, at 4:55 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Abromson Community Eduaction Center, 2nd Floor, 88 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-480-4659; eventbrite.com/e/maines-future-in-food-how-local-entrepreneurs-are-paving-the-way-registration-36522900980?aff=BDN

Maine’s ever growing interest in local food has contributed to the incredible entrepreneurial business culture in Portland and around the state. And while delicious food is part of the recipe for success, questions about our state’s food system and how we address sustainability and food insecurity also come into play.

How are Maine’s food-related businesses capitalizing on the enthusiasm for foodie culture while also fueling our economy?

Join the conversation and enjoy a tasting of local coffee and donuts at the opening USM Corporate Partners breakfast. A discussion about Maine’s food- based businesses and food economy will feature John Naylor, owner of Rosemont Market, and Michael Hillard, USM Professor of Economics and Director of the Food Studies Program.

