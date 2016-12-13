Community

Maine’s First Ship New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fundraiser

By Lori Benson
Posted Dec. 13, 2016, at 9:59 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bath Freight Shed, 27 Commercial Street, Bath, Maine

For more information: 207-443-4242

Maine’s First Ship’s third annual celebration of the New Year and

fundraiser, 6-10 pm December 31 at the Bath Freight Shed with a roaring

bonfire, music, refreshments and cash bar. Music by Tom Whitehead’s “Rites of Swing”.

Tickets $20/person and can be purchased by calling MFS 443-4242, Saturday morning at the Bath Farmer’s Market, or at the door. The Bath Freight Shed is located at 27 Commercial St., Bath Maine.

For more information, contact Orman Hines at 389-2419.

