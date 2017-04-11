Maine’s Civil War soldiers from the Lincoln Lakes region

By LInda Morrill
Posted April 11, 2017, at 3:40 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-2765

Join us tonight whether you live in Lincoln and/or any area north, south, east or west of Lincoln by taking a ride to the Lincoln Memorial Library to hear Howard Black’s talk on our local Civil War soldiers for this area. Howard is a wonderful genealogist and historian. He has a wide range of knowledge on the Civil War especially from the Maine view. This is a free event open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

