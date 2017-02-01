Mainely Music Chorus barbershop quartets to offer singing Valentines on Feb. 14

Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 3:22 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Mainely Music Chorus, Singing Valentines, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Mainely Music Chorus will offer singing Valentines 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. One of its quartets will call on your Valentine, present a red rose and sing two barbershop love songs for $35.
The money will benefit the nonprofit chorus.
Call Valentine chairman Dan Rhodes at 469-2782 or email him at rhodesdaniel@yahoo.com ; or assistant chairman Eric Stover at 702-9015 or his cell phone at 944-8017.

