Mainely Music Chorus barbershop quartets to offer singing Valentines on Feb. 14

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Mainely Music Chorus, Singing Valentines, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Mainely Music Chorus will offer singing Valentines 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. One of its quartets will call on your Valentine, present a red rose and sing two barbershop love songs for $35.

The money will benefit the nonprofit chorus.

Call Valentine chairman Dan Rhodes at 469-2782 or email him at rhodesdaniel@yahoo.com ; or assistant chairman Eric Stover at 702-9015 or his cell phone at 944-8017.

