MAINEiac Charities annual Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 18-19

Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 1:15 p.m.

OTIS — MAINEiac Charities annual Ice Fishing Derby, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18-19, all legal bodies of water in Hancock County, with registration at Dunn’s Aviation Hangar, Beech Hill Pond. More than $8,000 in shore prizes. Last weigh-in by 5 p.m. Food and 50-50 raffle at registration/weigh-in station. Tickets available from: Jason Clark 949-4431, Scott Fish 944-6772, Gerry Martin 944-5376, Joseph Lozier 852-3946. Check out Facebook page for the price, latest information and to request tickets. Kids’ categories.

 

