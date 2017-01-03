MaineDOT says bath viaduct reconstruction is ahead of schedule

BATH, Maine — Maine Department of Transportation and its contractors are reporting good progress on the construction of the new Bath Viaduct. Fifteen of 19 pier columns have been completed, 10 of 19 pier caps are done, and the first of 20 superstructure spans has been put in place. Overall, MaineDOT Resident Glenn Philbrook estimates that work is approximately three weeks ahead of schedule.

According to Philbrook, favorable weather has contributed to the progress to date along with good project planning and construction techniques that include pre-fabrication of the pier caps. Pier caps are the “Y” shaped structures that sit atop the pier columns and support the ends of the bridge spans. The pier caps were fabricated across the Kennebec River while demolition of the old viaduct was completed. As each of the pier columns has been completed, a pier cap is transported to the work site and placed into position by heavy-lift crane.

The Bath Viaduct will have four 12-foot lanes plus 4-foot shoulders. The road superstructure will consist of 4 bridge spans set side-by-side with ends resting on the pier caps. A total of twenty spans make up the new viaduct structure. Construction is proceeding with crane work taking place at night.

Through April, drivers should expect daily lane closures that may be in place around the clock with the exception of eastbound travel 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Westbound travel 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Off-peak delays of estimated 3-5 minutes and peak hour delays (3-5 p.m.) of estimated 10-15 minutes should be expected.

MaineDOT encourages southbound U.S. Route 1 travelers to continue using both lanes when crossing the Sagadahoc Bridge from Woolwich to Bath, and execute alternate merging at the end of the bridge. Using both lanes queues traffic for merging and helps keep things moving most efficiently.

The new Bath Viaduct is planned to open by Memorial Day. The project will result in significant improvements to pedestrian sidewalks, crosswalks, signage and lighting – important due to the growing popularity of Historic Downtown Bath.

MaineDOT invites Bath area residents and drivers to stay informed about the project by visiting MaineDot.gov and by signing up for email alerts.

