“Maine Woods-Maine Waters” Benefit Concert

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Grand Lake Stream School Building, 15 Water Street, Grand Lake Stream, Maine
For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org
GRAND LAKE STREAM, Maine — Downeast Lakes Land Trust is pleased to welcome back “From Away Downeast,” leading performers of historical and traditional music in Downeast Maine, 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1 at the Grand Lake Stream School Building, 15 Water St.
For “Maine Woods – Maine Waters.” you’ll hear songs of working “in the woods,” “driving” logs down flooded rivers, watching the coastline, harvesting the fish of Maine’s waters, and sailing to far away places. Some of the songs tell of adventure, others of good times, others of hard times, and some of disaster. “From Away Downeast” is Susan Sanfilippo (vocal, limberjack), Jim Sherman (vocal, guitar), Kris Paprocki (vocal, fiddle, banjo, guitar), and Stephen Sanfilippo (vocal, concertina, harmonica, banjo, guitar), and “the Audience,” which is invited to sing along on the choruses of these great songs of Maine’s tradition of working and singing in Nature.
This performance will have a suggested donation of $5, and all proceeds from the show will benefit the Grand Lake Stream Historical Society.
For information, call 796 – 2100, or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.
