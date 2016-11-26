Maine Women Fly Fishers – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Talk by Evelyn King at George’s River Trout Unlimited Meeting December 12 in Rockport

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Flatbread Company, 399 Commercial Street, Rockport, Maine For more information: 207-542-1502; georgesrivertu.org

George’s River chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) welcomes Evelyn King as the guest speaker for its monthly meeting on December 12th. Evelyn’s passion for fly fishing started in her early teens and evolved into a lifelong engagement! Evelyn is now a Registered Maine Guide, an International Federation of Flyfishers’ (IFFF) Certified Casting Instructor, Casting for Recovery volunteer and Founding Director of Maine Women Fly Fishers (MWFF). Evelyn’s talk will highlight a selection of women who have helped promote fly fishing for the State of Maine and whose work has encouraged more women to get involved in this great sport! She will discuss her experience as the Founding Director of MWFF and the lessons that can be learned from the evolution of the group which has grown to over 150 participants through social media and continues to draw a strong group of Maine women with a shared interest in learning about fly fishing.

Trout Unlimited is a non-profit organization with a mission dedicated to conserve, protect and restore North America’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds. Chapter meetings are held on the second Monday of the month, October through May. The chapter’s December 12th meeting will be held in the upstairs mezzanine at Flatbread Company in Rockport. Meetings start at 6 pm with an informal gathering for those who wish to converse and enjoy a casual meal. The featured presentation begins at 7 pm. George’s River TU chapter conducts a raffle directly following the speaker. A portion of the raffle proceeds benefit Casting for Recovery. Membership is open to all, and the George’s River chapter welcomes individuals from midcoast and down east Maine. Meetings are free and open to the public. Visit with us on Facebook, online at www.georgesrivertu.org or contact Carmen Bombeke at 207-542-1502.

