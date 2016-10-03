Maine Turnpike Authority launches State Farm Safety Patrol free roadway assistance

PORTLAND, Maine – The Maine Turnpike Authority has announced the launch of the State Farm Safety Patrol, a new service that will provide free roadway assistance to motorists in need.

“Maine Turnpike Authority seeks innovative ways to improve service and build on our customer responsive tradition,” said Peter Mills, Executive Director of the MTA in a press release. “We are proud to work with State Farm on this new and innovativesponsorship that funds a vital public service program and improves our customers’ experience when traveling the Turnpike by providing quality service at no cost to Turnpike patrons.”

The Safety Patrol offers free, limited roadside assistance to drivers in need, including providing fuel, changing flat tires, jump-starting vehicles, providing lockout assistance, and moving disabled vehicles to the shoulder. The patrol vehicles are equipped with emergency lighting and road flares to further increase safety for stranded motorists, and also to help relieve congested traffic at the scenes of incidents and accidents.

“Our support of the Maine Turnpike State Farm Safety Patrol program embodies our ‘good neighbor’ philosophy,” said Ed Gold, State Farm advertising director. “It also underscores the continued commitment State Farm has to auto safety, while helping people recover from the unexpected, which is the heart of the State Farm mission.”

As part of the sponsorship program, two MTA State Farm Safety Patrol vehicles will be outfitted with the MTA and StateFarm logos and enhanced, highly reflective safety markings to make the vehicles more visible and clearly identifiable to motorists, even at night. The State Farm sponsorship will also be acknowledged by the MTA through the placement of the State Farm logo on the patrol drivers’ uniforms, as well as on roadway signage that will inform motorists of covered patrol routes.

Maine is the 15th state to benefit from State Farm patrol sponsorship. State Farm supports similar Safety Patrols in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The financial support from State Farm will fund Safety Patrol operations via a third-party operator, Autobase, who is recognized for excellent service and operates Safety Patrols in four other states: Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Hours of operation for the Maine Turnpike State Farm Safety Patrol will vary by season. The winter schedule begins after Columbus Day weekend and will assist motorists between Exit 48 in Portland and Exit 32 in Biddeford, Mondaythrough Friday from 3:30 to 7 pm. The summer schedule begins Memorial Day weekend and will assist motorists

between Exit 48 in Portland and Exit 32 in Biddeford, Monday through Thursday from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, and will also provide assistance between the Piscataqua River Bridge and Kennebunk on Fridays from 1 to 9 pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11 am to 7 pm.

Motorists can learn more about the program and share their feedback via digital reviews at www.AssistPatrol.com.

