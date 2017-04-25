Maine Troop Greeters receive Exemplary Service Award from governor’s office

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Troop Greeters were honored to receive one of the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism – “Exemplary Service Award” in the category of Outstanding Nonprofit Volunteer Program during a presentation held Monday, April 24, at the Hall of Flags in Augusta.

Allison Hernandez, vice chair for the Maine Troop Greeter Board of Directors, accepted the award on behalf of Maine Troop Greeters from Ann LePage. Other greeters attending were: Debra Milner, Troop Greeter board chair; Cathy Czarnecki, Troop Greeter board treasurer and Museum Committee co-chair; Paulette Buongirno, board secretary; and Norman Rossignol, longtime troop greeter.

The selection panel for the Maine Commission for Community Service recognized the Maine Troop Greeters for their contributions to civic and community life. The Outstanding Non-Profit Volunteer Program recognizes a non-profit organization (501(C) 3), municipality, or government program that has made significant changes and improvements in the condition of the community as a result of volunteer service.

Since 2003, the Maine Troop Greeters, a volunteer group of veterans and friends, have been welcoming Troops either going overseas or returning from duty at Bangor International Airport.

Maine Troop Greeters state their objective as: “Our mission is to express the Nation’s gratitude and appreciation to the Troops, for those going overseas for a safe return and for those returning, for a joyful homecoming and to make their (hopefully brief) stay in Bangor as comfortable as possible. Additionally we will honor the trust placed in us by these troops by preserving and perpetuating the donations entrusted to our care, through display, education and sharing of these collections.”

For the past few years, the Maine Troop Greeters have been planning and creating an exhibit which will preserve the thousands of pieces of memorabilia entrusted to them by the troops and to tell the story of the many joyful greetings at Bangor International Airport.

A museum capital campaign for the Maine Troop Greeters Museum, “Dedicated to Those Who Served” which is expected to open, at Bangor International Airport in November 2017, is still in the fundraising stage. Currently, the greeters have raised about half of their goal of $500,000. This amount includes a $100,000 endowment fund and planned giving program.

For further information about the Maine Troop Greeters visit themainetroopgreeters.org.

For further information on the Maine Troop Greeters Museum, please visit mainetroopgreetersmuseum.org.

