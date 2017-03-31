Thursday, April 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Rangeley Hall - Eastern Maine Community College , 268 Sylvan Road, Bangor, Maine
For more information: (207) 974-4673; emcc.edu/mtt
Are you a keeper of random knowledge? Think your brain can beat out all others?
If so, show us what you’ve got at the biggest trivia tournament in Bangor!
Eastern Maine Community College is holding its annual Maine Trivia Tournament on Thursday, April 13th, from 6 to 9pm at Rangeley Hall.
All proceeds benefit the EMCC Foundation, which develops resources and scholarships to assist students.
Gather your team today to be challenged in twelve rounds of increasingly difficult questions to win: the ultimate cash prize of $500, a shiny trophy to display, and bragging rights.
The event will include tons of delicious food to keep your brain sharp as well as a cash bar.
Don’t forget to pick a theme! Dress up, and automatically be entered to win extra prizes. Teams with the best costumes could win some extra goodies!
Designate your team captain and sign up today!
Registration is $50 for one team consisting of 3 to 5 people. We will contact the captain to get your teammate’s information.
EMCC Students interested in forming a team should contact Alissa Gervais in Student Life!
