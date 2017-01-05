Maine tribes receive more than $800,000 in federal housing grants

Washington, D.C. — The Aroostook Band of Micmac Indians, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Penobscot Indian Nation, and the Passamaquoddy Tribe received a total of $807,217 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant, according to a joint announcement Thursday by U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

“Indian Housing Block Grants offer crucial assistance to tribal communities working to maintain and improve the availability of affordable housing on their lands,” said the senators in a joint statement. “This investment will help support projects that provide safe, affordable housing for members of Maine’s tribes.”

The IHBG program assists grant recipients with affordable housing activities in safe and healthy environments on Indian reservations, in Indian communities, and in Native Alaskan villages.

The funding is awarded as follows:

Aroostook Band of Micmac Indians: $175,910

Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians Housing Authority: $140,393

Penobscot Indian Nation: $268,914

Pleasant Point Reservation Housing Authority: $222,000

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →