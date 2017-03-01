Maine Summer Camp Fair

By Margi Huber
Posted March 01, 2017, at 4:22 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: East End School, 195 North St., Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-518-9557; mainecamps.org/camp-fair-information/

Summer Children’s Camp Fair. Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 1 – 4 p.m. at East End School Gymnasium, 195 North Street. Portland. Free admission. Over 70 camps participating! Meet camp staff and find a great summer fit for your child, ages range from tots to teens. Overnight & Day camps. Only camp fair in Southern Maine this year. Info: office@mainecamps.org or www.mainecamps.org or 207-518-9557.

Website page: http://mainecamps.org/camp-fair-information/

