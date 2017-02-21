Maine Suffragette program hosted by Anne Gass

oplevents | BDN
By oplevents,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 2:46 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Maine suffragette, Florence Brooks Whitehouse’s great-granddaughter, Anne Gass, shares the incredible (her)story of Maine women shaping the future of our country, our state and our lives. From winning the right to vote in 1917 to voting for a female presidential candidate, Lady Liberty has come a long way, but she’s not done yet! We would love to know if you plan on joining us, at 866-5060.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State ParkClimber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
  2. Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
  3. The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War woundsThe famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
  4. Three central Aroostook IGAs being soldThree central Aroostook IGAs being sold
  5. Man accused of beating girlfriend in Frankfort arrested at Portland bus terminal

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs