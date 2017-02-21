Maine Suffragette program hosted by Anne Gass

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Maine suffragette, Florence Brooks Whitehouse’s great-granddaughter, Anne Gass, shares the incredible (her)story of Maine women shaping the future of our country, our state and our lives. From winning the right to vote in 1917 to voting for a female presidential candidate, Lady Liberty has come a long way, but she’s not done yet! We would love to know if you plan on joining us, at 866-5060.

