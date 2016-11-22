Maine students represent United States internationally in JUDP

In 2016 11 year old Kaci-Lee Ver Sluis of Sabattus medaled in the US Junior Judo Open, Ocean State International, AAU Bay State Games, Maryland Open and the Tri-State Championships (Maine, NH and Vermont). Kaci then took a Bronze Medal in the International Junior Olympics.

Over the summer she attended several week long training camps, training under several USA Judo Olympians as well as Olympians from Japan, Brazil, France and Cuba.

Kaci-Lee recently traveled to the Dominican Republic to represented the USA in Judo at the Pan American Championships Friday November 11th where only the top athletes are invited and then Caribbean Cup Sunday November 13th. She fought hard and brought home two bronze medals for Team USA.

She then travelled to Dallas Tx To compete November 19th in the Dallas Invitational. Kaci placed third taking bronze.

On November 20th she competed in the USA Judo Presidents Cup battling to earn silver.

Kaci-Lee is in her first year of competing at a national level and is currently ranked third nationally in juniors under age 13 in -38kg category.

