Maine State Library Hosts 3-D Printing Workshop

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Maine State Library, 230 State Street, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-287-5610; maine.gov/msl

Once found only the realm of high-end manufacturing and research and development labs, 3-D printers have become much more accessible to artists and tinkerers with interest in design and fabrication.

On Wednesday, March 15 at 1:00 PM, Maine State Library staff will hold an introductory session on 3-D printers in the library’s UP Room maker space. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the different types of 3D printers currently available on the market, how a 3D printer works, how to safely run a 3D printer, and how to make files that print on a 3D printer.

This program is open to the public. Registration is not required.

The Maine State Library UP Room maker space is home to Makerbot and ZMorph extruder printers that are available for the public to use by appointment. For more information, contact 207-287-5610.

