Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/the-land-and-sea-of-three-maine-women-photographers-with-earle-g-shettleworth-jr/
Maine State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth, Jr., on ‘The Land and Sea of Three Women Photographers,’ the stories of a trio of Maine photographers. Program of the Camden-Rockport Historical Society.
