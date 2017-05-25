Maine State Credit Union to provide over 145,000 meals to local people in need

Augusta, Maine, May 25, 2017 – Employees at Maine State Credit Union kicked-off their annual Ending Hunger Campaign with a 5k Walk/Run that raised over $37,000. 100% of the money raised at this event will go directly to over 30 local food pantries and shelters, which will use the funds to provide a total of over 145,000 meals for local residents in need.

“The Feed Me 5k walk/run is in its twelfth year,” said Stacey Dow, chairperson of the event. “The first year of the event we raised $10,000. I am so pleased that our employees continue to support this event and we are able to provide over $37,000 to help people within our local communities.”

The Feed Me 5K walk/run started as a walk event in which, local food pantries and citizen would collect dona-tions prior to the event. The 5k run was added three years ago and continues to grow each year.

“Our employees are passionate about ending hunger,” said Mark Young, Chief Operating Officer at Maine State Credit Union. “We host many fundraising events throughout the year, including raffles, a live auction and bake sales. The 5k Walk/Run is a great event because it attracts people throughout the state of Maine, not just our local area.”

The event also has a number of corporate sponsors. This year’s presenting sponsors were Cayer Security, Synergent and the Maine Credit Union League. Other sponsors included: MacPage, WGTech, Insurance Trust, Priority Learning, Fedco Seeds, Equinox, EJ Perry, Tricorp FCU, Elanco, Jack Henry, and GHM.

About Maine State Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Maine State Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Maine with an asset size of $383 million. It has been named one of Best Places to Work in Maine for the past four out of five years. Located in Augusta, Maine, its membership is open to residents of Kennebec and Somerset counties as well as individuals who work and worship here. Maine State Credit Union is also the credit union for Maine State Employees. Maine State Credit Union has two branches in Augusta and one in Waterville. Learn more at MaineStateCU.org. Federally insured by NCUA.

