Maine State Chamber and Educate Maine release policy brief join strategies to ensure college and career readiness

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Educate Maine released a policy brief Sept. 27 outlining seven strategies (including 15 actions) to ensure college and career readiness for all Maine students beginning in early childhood. The “College and Career Readiness for Maine” brief is the second in a series of policy briefs designed to achieve the goals laid out in Educate Maine’s “Education Indicators for Maine 2015” report.

The goal of the seven strategies and fifteen actions in “College and Career Readiness for Maine” is to ensure all Maine students are in a strong position to succeed throughout the education pipeline, better enabling them to graduate from high school on time, with proficiency in key subject areas, so they are well-prepared for postsecondary education and the workforce. This particularly pertains to Maine students from low-income families, who are less likely than their higher-income peers to be proficient in math and reading, and are also less likely to graduate from high school or go on to college.

“The targeted and smart investments we recommend, which aim to support all of Maine’s schoolkids, are among the most promising ways to secure Maine’s economic future,” said Maine State Chamber of Commerce President Dana Connors. “We are confident the strategies and actions outlined in this policy brief will serve to better prepare our youth for success, thus improving not only their future work opportunities, but helping to grow and strengthen Maine’s businesses and economy.”

“Full, statewide implementation of the college and career readiness strategies outlined in our policy brief will improve outcomes for all of Maine’s learners — beginning in early childhood, and continuing through the highest levels of education and beyond,” said Ed Cervone, executive director of Educate Maine. “These strategies and actions will lead to a stronger Maine workforce and economy, and our state’s employers will be in a better position to meet the economic demands of the future.”

Story continues below advertisement.

The seven strategies identified in the report are 1) investing in early childhood education, 2) adopting student-centered learning practices, 3) raising aspirations to pursue some form of postsecondary education, 4) providing summer and after-school programs, 5) completing the implementation of proficiency system-wide, 6) reducing absenteeism, and 7) funding targeted needs. The 15 actions under those strategies are a focused list of best practices that will help achieve these goals.

The “College and Career Readiness for Maine” policy brief can be found online at www.mainestatechamber.org/College&CareerReadiness.

For more information on Educate Maine’s “Education Indicators for Maine 2015” report, please go to www.educatemaine.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →