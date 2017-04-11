Maine Small Business Development Centers celebrates 40 years of helping Maine’s businesses succeed, Receives praise from national and state leaders

The Maine Small Business Development Centers (Maine SBDC) is celebrating 40 years of helping build and strengthen Maine’s small businesses through no-cost business advising and training.

In 1977, the University of Southern Maine (USM) was among eight pilot sites funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to test the concept of leveraging federal, state and higher education resources to assist entrepreneurs and spur economic growth. The program proved successful. Beginning in 1980, small businesses nationwide could access the services provided by the SBA’s Small Business Development Centers.

Since then, the Maine SBDC has helped tens of thousands of entrepreneurs to start over 2,000 new businesses, create and save over 13,400 jobs and obtain over $563 million in capital to start and grow their businesses.

“We’re proud to be celebrating four decades of helping Maine’s entrepreneurs and small businesses achieve their goals and turn their dreams into reality,” commented Maine SBDC’s State Director Mark Delisle. “We celebrate the passionate entrepreneurs and small businesses we have worked with for the last 40 years, the partners who help us provide the best possible services to these clients, and the stakeholders who make this program possible in Maine.”

Maine SBDC has received praise on its 40th milestone from both state and national leaders.

“Home-grown jobs are responsible for more than 80 percent of total job creation in states including Maine,” said Rep. Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford), Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee House chair. “The SBDC works every day to make that possible. Our state’s economy, small businesses and communities owe them a great deal.”

“Since 1977, Maine SBDC has helped countless Mainers start over 2,000 new businesses, create and save over 13,400 jobs and obtain over $563 million in capital to open the doors and expand,” said Sen. Volk. “These services have been invaluable, as small businesses are the backbone of Maine’s economy.”

“Once again, I want to applaud and thank the Maine Small Business Development Center advisors and staff for their hard work and dedication to ensuring that our entrepreneurs and small businesses have every opportunity to be successful,” commented Congressman Bruce Poliquin in a congratulatory letter he sent the organization.

To celebrate, Maine SBDC is collecting client, partner and stakeholder stories throughout the year. They’ll be highlighting businesses and how the Maine SBDC has help them succeed. For more information on the Maine SBDC 40th, go to www.mainesbdc.org/40th.

For more information on Maine Small Business Development Centers or to find a location near you, go to www.mainesbdc.org.

