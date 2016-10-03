Maine singer/songwriter Everett Dumas releases his New Cd “RED RAINDROPS”

Everett Dumas, Maine recording artist!!

Everett was born in Millinocket , Maine , son of Everett ”Duke” and Elaine Dumas.

Graduate of Stearns High School and Eastern Maine Voc.Tech.Institute.

Everett’s NEW CD “RED RAINDROPS” features 10 down to earth songs about real life events and of course , love!

NOW AVAILABLE ! @

Bullmoose store in Bangor

bull moose.com

cdbaby.com

Itunes

Everett pursued his musical passions later in life and started to hone his musical chops at Bangor open mics, He had one his first paying gigs at the Seadog Brewing Co. in Bangor, Maine.

Everett continues to play often at local venues as a solo performer using percussion and looping for an awesome one man band show! He plans to expand his playing area upon release of his new CD!

From CLASSIC ROCK to COUNTRY to BLUES to ORIGINAL MUSIC….Everett ROCKS !!

Look Everett up @……

everettdumas.com

everettdumasmusic.com

Facebook.com/EverettDumas

Reverbnation.com/EverettDumas

Everett plays weekly ALL SUMMER at……

McLaughlin’s Seafood restaurant @ Hamlin’s Marina in Hampden

