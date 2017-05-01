Maine Short Film Festival for two showings May 5 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Maine Short Film Festival comes to Bangor for two showings at COESPACE, 48 Columbia Street, Friday, May 5, 5:30 pm and 8 pm. The festival celebrates Maine, its land, its people, and its creative soul, by highlighting Maine artists, fisherman, boat builders, wilderness guides, transgender people, and youth. Original screenplays are shown in all genres: documentary, fiction, experimental, animation, comedy and horror. The 90-minute screening will be followed by a Q&A with filmmakers and jurors. Winning films are: “Bird Carver” by Madeleine Cohen, “Bringing Boats to Life” by Steve Stone and Alison Langley, “Curiously” by Walter Ungerer, “Guided” by Bridget Besaw, “Oak Street Mural” by Alexis Iammarino and Scott Sell, “Occasionally” by Dawn Nye and Katrazyna Randall, “Outrunning Parkinsons” by Peter Logue, “Mud and Run” by Daniel Quintanilla, “Long Haul” by Chloe White, “Silence” by Corey Norman, “To The Salton Sea” by Art Bell, “This Time it’s Shopping” by Jim Picariello, “The First Kiss” by Daniel Kayamba and “Trans Circus” by Meghan Vigeant. For details on all the films see www.mainefilm.org

