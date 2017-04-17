Maine Short Film Festival 2017 continues May 5 in Bangor

Posted April 17, 2017, at 3:09 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Film and Video Association’s 2017 Maine Short Film Festival will continue with showings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at River City Cinema. 

The 90-minute program celebrates Maine, its land, its people, its creative soul highlighting: Maine artists, fisherman, boat builders, Maine guides, transgenders, youth, and original screenplays in the genres of documentary, fiction, experimental, animation, comedy and horror.

The winning films are:

Guided  by Bridget Besaw

Outrunning Parkinsons  by Peter Logue

Long Haul  by Chloe White

Bird Carver  by Madeleine Cohen

Bringing Boats to Life  by Steve Stone

Trans Circus  by Meghan Vigeant

Occasionally   by Dawn Nye

Silence  by Corey Norman

To The Salton Sea  by Art Bell

This Time it’s Shopping by Jim Picariello

The First Kiss  by Daniel Kayamba

Oak Street Mural by Alexis Iammarino and Scott Sell

Mud and Run by Daniel Quintanilla

Curiously  by Walter Ungerer

For information on each of the winning films, go to:  http://www.mainefilm.org

The winning films were chosen by the jurors: Louise Rosen, lead juror and consulting director of L/A Arts; Ben Fowlie, founder and director of the Camden International Film Festival; and Daniel Kany, art and film critic of the Portland Press Herald.

The remaining locations for the films to be shown are:

— 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, The Alamo, Bucksport.

— 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Stonington Opera House.

— Time to be announced Sunday, May 21, Olin Concert Hall, Bates College, Lewiston.

 

 

 

 

