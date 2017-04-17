Maine Short Film Festival 2017 continues May 5 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Film and Video Association’s 2017 Maine Short Film Festival will continue with showings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at River City Cinema.
The 90-minute program celebrates Maine, its land, its people, its creative soul highlighting: Maine artists, fisherman, boat builders, Maine guides, transgenders, youth, and original screenplays in the genres of documentary, fiction, experimental, animation, comedy and horror.
The winning films are:
Guided by Bridget Besaw
Outrunning Parkinsons by Peter Logue
Long Haul by Chloe White
Bird Carver by Madeleine Cohen
Bringing Boats to Life by Steve Stone
Trans Circus by Meghan Vigeant
Occasionally by Dawn Nye
Silence by Corey Norman
To The Salton Sea by Art Bell
This Time it’s Shopping by Jim Picariello
The First Kiss by Daniel Kayamba
Oak Street Mural by Alexis Iammarino and Scott Sell
Mud and Run by Daniel Quintanilla
Curiously by Walter Ungerer
For information on each of the winning films, go to: http://www.mainefilm.org
The winning films were chosen by the jurors: Louise Rosen, lead juror and consulting director of L/A Arts; Ben Fowlie, founder and director of the Camden International Film Festival; and Daniel Kany, art and film critic of the Portland Press Herald.
The remaining locations for the films to be shown are:
— 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, The Alamo, Bucksport.
— 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Stonington Opera House.
— Time to be announced Sunday, May 21, Olin Concert Hall, Bates College, Lewiston.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →