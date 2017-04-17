Maine Short Film Festival 2017 continues May 5 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Film and Video Association’s 2017 Maine Short Film Festival will continue with showings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at River City Cinema.

The 90-minute program celebrates Maine, its land, its people, its creative soul highlighting: Maine artists, fisherman, boat builders, Maine guides, transgenders, youth, and original screenplays in the genres of documentary, fiction, experimental, animation, comedy and horror.

The winning films are:

Guided by Bridget Besaw

Outrunning Parkinsons by Peter Logue

Long Haul by Chloe White

Bird Carver by Madeleine Cohen

Bringing Boats to Life by Steve Stone

Trans Circus by Meghan Vigeant

Occasionally by Dawn Nye

Silence by Corey Norman

To The Salton Sea by Art Bell

This Time it’s Shopping by Jim Picariello

The First Kiss by Daniel Kayamba

Oak Street Mural by Alexis Iammarino and Scott Sell

Mud and Run by Daniel Quintanilla

Curiously by Walter Ungerer

For information on each of the winning films, go to: http://www.mainefilm.org

The winning films were chosen by the jurors: Louise Rosen, lead juror and consulting director of L/A Arts; Ben Fowlie, founder and director of the Camden International Film Festival; and Daniel Kany, art and film critic of the Portland Press Herald.

The remaining locations for the films to be shown are:

— 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, The Alamo, Bucksport.

— 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Stonington Opera House.

— Time to be announced Sunday, May 21, Olin Concert Hall, Bates College, Lewiston.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →