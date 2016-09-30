Maine Senator Amy Volk Awarded Retail Association of Maine’s 2016 Jim McGregor Government Service Award

Augusta, ME – September 30th, 2016 – Senator Amy Volk of Cumberland has been selected by the Retail Association of Maine Board of Directors to receive the organization’s 2016 Jim McGregor Government Service Award.

In 2010, the Retail Association of Maine named this award after its retired director of government affairs, Mr. Jim McGregor. Jim’s decades of hard work in the public policy arena paved the way for setting the standard for an award that recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in support of Maine’s retail community.

During the last legislative session, Maine lawmakers unanimously passed LD 310, a Retail Association of Maine initiated bill and Maine’s first organized retail crime bill, sponsored by Senator Volk. This ground breaking legislation provides an additional tool for loss prevention, law enforcement and prosecutors to combat Maine’s $147 million organized retail crime problem.

In addition to Senator Volk’s work against retail crime, she worked diligently to try to pass a reasonable compromise on the statewide minimum wage and worked with our members on the sometimes difficult issues surrounding sound pharmacy policy. “Senator Volk rightfully deserves recognition for fighting for Maine’s small businesses and her willingness to reach a reasonable middle ground on difficult issues,” said Curtis Picard, Executive Director of the Retail Association of Maine. The Retail Association of Maine is pleased to honor Senator Volk with the Jim McGregor Government Service Award for her commitment to maintaining a prosperous retail climate.

“In order to make our state strong, we must continue to support our business community – especially our small, local businesses,” said Senator Amy Volk. “I am honored to receive this award, and am committed to continuing my work to strengthen Maine’s economy and bring more good-paying jobs to the state.”

Senator Volk serves as the Senate Chair of the Labor, Commerce, Research, and Economic Development Committee which oversees economic development and small business issues. She serves the people and towns of Buxton, Gorham, and Scarborough in the Maine Senate. Senator Volk resides in Scarborough with her husband Derek, the Vice President of a third-generation family business, Volk Packaging Corporation. They have four children.

The award will be formally presented on Thursday, October 27th, at the Retail Association of Maine’s 83rd Annual Meeting at the Freeport Hilton Garden Inn starting at 4:00 PM. The award presentation will begin at 5:00 PM.

The Jim McGregor Government Service Award has been presented annually to a wide list of state and local officials. In 2015, Senate President Mike Thibodeau received the award. Past recipients include: Dr. Kenneth McCall of the University of New England (2014), U.S. Senator Susan Collins (2013) and Attorney General Janet Mills (2006).

About the Retail Association of Maine

The Retail Association of Maine is a statewide, non-profit trade association representing over 400 businesses in the state, from large chains to small independent retailers. Formed in 1933, the Retail Association of Maine serves as the voice of retailers in Maine and concentrates on preserving the state’s strong retail climate. For more information on the Retail Association of Maine, please refer to the web site at www.retailmaine.org or call the Retail Association of Maine office at 207-623-1149.

