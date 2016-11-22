Maine Savings Welcomes & Promotes New Loan Officers

HAMPDEN, Maine – Maine Savings has welcomed new loan officers to its loan operations and retail lending/member services teams, as demand for the credit union’s signature loan products and banking services continues to grow.

Ryan Jandreau, of Bangor, has joined as a Member Service Representative/Loan Officer in the Broadway branch in Bangor. Jandreau joined Maine Savings from Acadia Federal Credit Union, where he served as branch manager of Acadia’s Ashland branch and was responsible for establishing the credit union’s membership base in the area. Jandreau started his career with Key Bank in 2009, and has since been working to complete his degree in Business Administration.

Brett Speed, of Bangor, was recently promoted to Loan Officer in the Loan Operations department in Hampden. Earlier this year, Speed was promoted from teller to Member Service Representative/Loan Officer. A graduate of the University of Maine at Orono with a B.S. in Business Management, Speed brings nearly three years of banking and five years of retail experience to the Maine Savings team.

About Maine Savings

Maine Savings is a modern financial institution with state-of-the-art technology offering members a full range of financial services, including RedWallet Checking. With more than 28,000 members, 10 branches and nearly 100 employees, Maine Savings is among Maine’s largest credit unions. Maine Savings is committed to providing in-person services paired with modern conveniences. Branches are located in Bangor, Bar Harbor (Jackson Laboratory), Brewer, Corinth, Ellsworth, Hampden, Milo, North Vassalboro and Old Town. Founded in 1961 by employees of the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad Company, Maine Savings continues to serve its membership as a federally insured not-for-profit credit union.

