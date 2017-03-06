Maine Romance Writers March Meeting

Saturday, March 18, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The University of Southern Maine Lewiston campus, 51 Westminster Street, Room 103, Lewiston, Maine For more information: 2076538802; maineromancewriters.com

Maine Romance Writers are excited to welcome Kathy Cottrell to our monthly meeting on March 18, 2017, to present the class “Show Don’t Tell” starting at 1 p.m. Guest are invited to join the meeting at 11 a.m.followed by a brown bag social at noon at The University of Southern Maine Lewiston campus, 51 Westminster Street, Room 103.

“Show Don’t Tell”. Tired of reading the same old comment from acquiring editors or contest judges–even critique partners–Don’t Tell Me, Show Me? Figured out what they mean? Let multi-published author and freelance editor Kathy Cottrell show new, and maybe not so new, writers how to Show, Don’t Tell, and turn out a product that brings an editor out of their chair, singing the Hallelujah Chorus.

Maine Romance Writers is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting romance and other fiction writers via networking and programming. Through monthly meetings and workshops, we strive to provide continuing assistance in the journey to publication, whether by a traditional path, a small press, or independent publishing.

For more information, email maineromancewriters@gmail.com or visit www.maineromancewriters.com .

Published author and freelance editor Kathy Cottrell honed her public speaking skills the same way she learned most life’s lessons the hard way–facing police academy recruit classes, women’s studies and criminal justice majors and emergency medicine providers, disavowing the myths of sexual assault, then teaching techniques for effective treatment of crime victims. Then came press conferences, op ed pieces, and nightly news bites. These days she speaks from a different point of view: as a new author who survived the trenches as a new writer and turned her stories into award winners. She knows the pain of rejection and less than encouraging comments from contest judges so now spends her time helping others turn so-so submissions into contract offers.

