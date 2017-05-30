Maine Romance Writers June Meeting

Saturday, June 17, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: USM Lewiston Campus, 51 Westminster Street, Room 103, Lewiston, Maine
For more information: 207-653-8802; MaineRomanceWriters.com
For Immediate Release:
MRW JUNE Meeting
www.MaineRomanceWriters.com
Stephanie Queen
“How to Optimize Your Writing Process”
Saturday, June 17, 2017
USM Lewiston Campus
51 Westminster Street, Room 103 Lewiston, Maine 04240
11 a.m.: Introductions of Members and Guests & General Meeting
Noon Lunch: Brown Bag Lunch and Chat About Writing
1 p.m.: Speaker: Stephanie Queen
Writing Workshop: “How to Optimize Your Writing Process”
Do you feel like you have no idea how to write the next book every time you start a new novel? Have you never finished writing a novel before? Does it take you forever to write a novel? Do you feel overwhelmed every time you start a new novel with no idea how to make your process more reliable? Does your editor as you when you can have your next novel finished and you have no idea how to answer her? Do you want to improve your efficiency in completing quality novels in the shortest amount of time and with the least amount of difficulty?
Three years ago, Stephanie would have answered YES to every one of those questions! But she made it her mission to improve my writing process because she recognized what you all recognize—we have only so much time and resources and we want to make the most of them. Participants will learn some definitions, measures and methods of improving writing efficiency for the purpose of improving their own individual writing process.
Non-member guests attend their first meeting free. New members are always welcome, no matter where you are on your writing journey.
Writing as USA Today bestselling author, Stephanie Queen, Stephanie has published 17 novels and novellas in the past five years. Though not prolific by some standards, she has improved her writing process by 800% since completing her first published novel. Although it took her 4 years to complete, she won the International Digital Award Winner for Best Contemporary Romance Novel for Playing the Game in 2013. A longtime member of RWA, Stephanie is a resident of New Hampshire and has a Masters Degree in Literature and Creative Writing from Harvard University.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →