Maine Restaurant Association Member Laura Benedict Wins National Award for Community Service

Augusta, Maine (March 28,2017)–Laura Benedict, owner of The Red Barn restaurant in Augusta, will receive the prestigious Restaurant Neighbor Award for 2017 from the National Restaurant Association at a ceremony in Washington D.C. this evening (March 28, 2017).

The Red Barn, a member of the Maine Restaurant Association, has operated as a full-service family restaurant on Riverside Drive in Augusta for forty years, Laura Benedict and her customers have raised more than two million dollars for charities and people in need, an astounding achievement that has drawn national attention. She holds benefits for good causes every week, sometimes more than once a week. And customers flock there to enjoy great home cooking and to help those worthy causes.

“This MeRA member epitomizes what the Maine hospitality industry is known for, working together with the communities they serve to make them stronger,” said Steve Hewins President and CEO of Maine Restaurant Association.

More than 15 years ago, the National Restaurant Association and founding partner, American Express, created the Restaurant Neighbor Award to help honor restaurants for outstanding community service and involvement. Ninety percent of restaurants are involved in community activities. This award highlights the positive contributions restaurants make in their local neighborhoods each and every day.

This is a link to the video the National Restaurant Association produced for the award:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/saynjp1c3pm0oky/2017 RNA The Red Barn.mp4?dl=0

The mission of the Maine Restaurant Association is to represent, promote and educate the food service industry of Maine.

MeRA joins all Mainers in congratulating Laura Benedict and The Red Barn for leadership in community service.

Media Contact: Angie Helton (207) 653-0365, nema@maine.rr.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →