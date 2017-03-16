Tuesday, March 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/maine-red-tides-the-good-the-bad-and-the-toxic/
Bigelow Lab’s Senior Research Scientist Dr. Cindy Heil will lead a discussion about harmful algae in the Gulf of Maine and their connections with climate change and human activities. Part of Bigelow Laboratory’s Café Sci series at the Camden Public Library.
