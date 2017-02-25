Maine Quilt Show

Thursday, July 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Augusta Civic Center, Civic Center Dr., Augusta, Maine

For more information: mainequilts.org

Maine Quilts 40th Anniversary, July 27-29, 2017, Augusta Civic Center, Augusta, Maine. Champagne Reception & Show Preview Wednesday, July 26, 7–9 pm; Thursday – Saturday 9 – 5. 500+ Quilts – antique to contemporary. Special Exhibits: Ruby Celebration; Red and White Stitched Together and Fantastically 40! Challenge. Workshops with 7 national teachers, Merchants Mall, Demonstrations, Lectures, Friday night event. Daily admission $10; multi-day $15; groups $8 with advance registration. www.mainequilts.org, info@mainequilts.org

