MAINE QUALITY COUNTS PRESENTS 14th ANNUAL CONFERENCE This year’s theme highlights collaborative care for excellent patient and provider experiences.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Augusta Civic Center, City Center Plaza, Augusta, Maine For more information: 2076208526; mainequalitycounts.org

Augusta, Maine – (February 24, 2017) – Maine Quality Counts (QC), is a member-driven nonprofit organization working to transform health and health care, is pleased to announce its 14th Annual Quality Counts Conference at the Augusta Civic Center on April 5, 2017. This is of the largest Maine healthcare conference.

This year’s conference, QC17, is aptly titled “In It Together,” symbolizing the need for good collaboration between patients and providers to provide excellent experiences.

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Don Berwick, founding executive director of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. Berwick is an American health care legend. He is also the father of the Triple Aim and former Administrator of CMS. Berwick offers a vision of how, through continual improvement, innovations in healthcare deliv¬ery, stronger leadership, and smarter policy, America can forge a system that satisfies our patients, achieves better outcomes, respects our limited resources, and honors our moral imperative to care for the disadvantaged.

In addition, a Plenary Session entitled, “In It Together: The Relationship Between Patient and Provider Experience” will feature speakers Liz Boehm, director of research, Experience Innovation Network; Vocera Lynne Fiscus, MD, MPH, FAAP, FACP, executive medical director, University of Minnesota Health; and Martha Gaines, JD, LLM, co-founder, The Center for Patient Partnerships, University of Wisconsin.

QC17 also features 18 breakout sessions that will have presenters sharing their experiences, innovative solutions, best practices and insights. Topics include providing leadership to address the social determinants of health; data to identify and address social needs to build clinical and community connections; funding models to promote innovative approaches to advancing health; bridging health care and community resources; workforce models for building sustainable teams; and engaging consumers and patients in their own health and the health of communities.

Interested in registering for the conference? Early Bird registration ends on March 2. Visit https://www.mainequalitycounts.org/page/2-1674/qc2017-conference-details.

About Maine Quality Counts

Maine Quality Counts (QC) is a member-driven nonprofit organization serving as a catalyst to achieve better health and health care experiences. QC is improving health by transforming health care and building clinical and community connections. Formed in 2003 and incorporated in 2006, QC provides leadership to convene the people who give, get, and pay for health care to improve healthcare. Our 100+ Members are major care delivery organizations, payers and employers, as well as individuals, providers and associations.

