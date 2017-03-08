Maine Quality Counts Honors Several at Annual Conference

This year’s award winners exemplify the collaborative spirit and passion for primary care and improving healthcare quality.

Maine Quality Counts (QC), a member-driven nonprofit organization working to transform health and healthcare, is pleased to announce its honorees for the 14th Annual Quality Counts Conference, “In It Together,” to be held at the Augusta Civic Center on April 5, 2017.

The Lisa M. Letourneau, MD, Award for Excellence in Primary Care is awarded annually to the person or group in Maine who exemplifies a passion for primary care and its transformation. This year’s honoree is Noah Nesin, MD, vice president for Medical Affairs for Penobscot Community Health Care in Bangor.

Nesin is being recognized for his ability to strengthen the foundations, as well as to expand the role and voice of, primary care in his community, and has fully incorporated the perspectives and values of the patients and families he serves. This is the inaugural year of this award.

In describing Nesin’s contribution, his nominator says, “Noah has consistently been an innovative and creative leader for primary care. He has been an unfailing champion of new models of primary care practice, including patient centered medical home, team-based care, complex care management, and the integration of behavioral and oral health into primary care practice. He has been an outspoken voice for primary care, frequently speaking out through media channels and advocating for needed practice and policy change.”

The Patient Partnership Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made a significant commitment to involving consumers, patients and families in improving healthcare quality or patient experience of care. QC is recognizing Kim Fulmer Humphrey, MPH, public health and patient advocate of Auburn for this year’s award. “Drawing from lifelong experience navigating quality care for her son with autism, experiences supporting patient engagement within the Patient Centered Medical Home pilot, and patient navigation work at Maine Primary Care association Kim has worked with existing resources to expand and strengthen a grassroots network for individuals with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) and Autism,” explains her nominator.

The Quality Improvement Leadership Award recognizes an individual or organization that has introduced innovations, used creativity and embraced risk-taking in their leadership of demonstrably successful quality improvement initiatives.

Two awards are being presented this year. Elisabeth Fowlie Mock is being honored with an individual award. She is an MMA with Maine Independent Clinical Information Services. “She is a passionate voice and advocate for the complete spectrum of needed activities, from improved management of chronic pain, safe and appropriate prescribing of opiates, and compassionate care for patients struggling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) to the promotion of harm reduction methods,” describes Mock’s nomination.

MaineHealth Operational Excellence Team has been granted this award as an organization. The nominator describes the reason MaineHealth Operational Excellence Team was nominated, “Over the last three years MaineHealth has made an unprecedented effort towards engaging all staff at every member system in quality improvement. While this work is a triumph for all of MaineHealth (leaders and staff), this nomination is for the performance improvement professionals centrally at MaineHealth and locally at the members who have devoted themselves to driving this work forward.”

Honorees will be acknowledged during the QC17 Conference. Interested in registering for the conference? Visit https://www.mainequalitycounts.org/page/2-1674/qc2017-conference-details.

