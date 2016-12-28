Maine Public Relations Council wraps up its 2016 Award Season with the Annual Golden Arrow Awards

The Maine Public Relations Council (MPRC) recently presented its 2016 Golden Arrow Awards, showcasing exemplary communications work in Maine during a ceremony on December 8.

Public relations and marketing agencies, nonprofit and for profit organizations and state agencies all competed in a number of categories covering the various types of campaigns and tactics PR professionals employ to raise awareness and build mutually beneficial relationships. This year, the Golden Arrow Awards were judged by industry experts from the Alabama Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

Below is the complete list of 2016 recipients by category.

Annual Reports

– Nonprofit Gold: MaineHousing for “Continually Improving”—2015 annual report

– For Profit Gold: Kevin Brusie Photography for “{Current Year} Annual Report”

– For Profit Silver: Camden National Bank for “2015 Annual Report”

Print or Online Newsletters

– Silver: Burgess Advertising & Marketing for “BAM-O-GRAM”

Bylined Article

– Gold: Nancy Marshall Communications for Women’s Quarterly article featuring Julia Clukey

– Silver: Industrium for Maine News article

News Release

– Gold: Rinck for the Vitafol ‘Mommy Lingo’ news release

– Silver: Nancy Marshall Communications for “Northern Outdoors Honors Canadian Currency at Par” news release

Website

– Gold: Rinck for Vitafol’s mommylingo.com

– Gold: Rinck for Colman’s Mustard’s colmanusa.com

Innovative Use of Social Media

– Gold: Rinck for Colman’s Mustard “Host Mess” Influencer campaign

– Silver: Rinck for Vitafol ‘Mommy Lingo’ unbranded influencer campaign

Video/Podcasts

– Nonprofit Silver: Maine Community Foundation for “Feeding the County”

– Nonprofit Silver: Portland Museum of Art for “2015 Biennial Promotional Video”

Media Events

– Gold: GarrandPartners for “Gingerosity”– Westin Portland Harborview Hotel

– Silver: Burgess Advertising & Marketing for “TechHire Announcement”

Special Events

– Nonprofit Gold: GarrandPartners for “Dunkin’ Donuts Maine Iced Coffee Day”

– Nonprofit Silver: Friends of Casco Bay for “A Water Sampling ‘Flash Mob’”

– For Profit Gold: Rinck for “McDonald’s Crew Person of the Year” event

– For Profit Silver: Broadreach Public Relations for “New England Brew Summit”

Feature Placement or Commentary: Local Mainstream

– Nonprofit Silver: Maine Community Foundation for “’Double Helps’–Homebound Seventh-Grader Reconnect”

– For Profit Gold: Fluent IMC for “A Word with the Boss”, Portland Press Herald

– For Profit Silver: GarrandPartners for “CLYNK – New York Expansion”

Feature Placement or Commentary: Trade or Business Publication

– Gold: Fluent IMC for “Coutts Bros Safety Initiative”, Incident Prevention

Feature or Commentary Placement: Online

– Silver: Broadreach Public Relations for “Camp Sunshine,” Runner’s World

Organizational Identity Campaign

– Nonprofit Silver: Portland Museum of Art for “Unbound: Tim Rollins and K.O.S.”

– For Profit Gold: Nancy Marshall Communications for “Implementing The Marshall Plan®” – Best in Show

– For Profit Silver: Burgess Advertising & Marketing for “Greater Portland Health Brand Identity”

Social Media Campaign

– Nonprofit Gold: Portland Water District for “WhyWatersWorthIt”

– Nonprofit Silver: Rinck for “Downeaster ‘Train to Maine’ Influencer Campaign”

Paid/Earned/Owned Media Campaign

– Gold: Rinck for “Vitafol ‘Mommy Lingo’”

– Silver: Rinck for “Colman’s Mustard ‘Hot Mess’”

CSR Campaign

– Gold: Rinck for “Land O’ Lakes Dairy Pure ‘Pure Comfort & Joy’”

Public Affairs Campaign

– Nonprofit Gold: Maine Department of Labor for “Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign”

– For Profit Gold: Broadreach Public Relations for “Maine Association for Community Service Providers”

Find more information on the Golden Arrow Awards and to how to enter next year here: http://meprcouncil.org/content/91/.

About the Maine Public Relations Council

Now in its 41st year, with over 250 members statewide Maine Public Relations Council is a professional association of Maine public relations practitioners. MPRC is dedicated to the professional development of its members and a greater awareness of the role of public relations in the world today. It is a member of the Universal Accreditation Board. More information is available at www.meprcouncil.org.

