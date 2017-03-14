Maine Public Relations Council Hosts, “Navigating Political Change for Your Brand”

Friday, April 7, 2017 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
In the aftermath of the elections, the Maine Public Relations Council (MPRC), will host a panel discussion, “Navigating Political Change for Your Brand,” on April 7 at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, as part of its 2017 professional development series.
Moderated by Tony Payne, Vice President of Business Development at Clark Insurance and past MPRC president, the panel will include Jason Sulham, Vice President of Broadreach Public Relations; Sean Findlen, Chief Communications Officer of Bates College; Russell Ford, Founding Partner of Ford Murray; and Nicole Clegg, Vice President of Public Policy of Planned Parenthood Northern New England.
The distinguished panel of experts will discuss how they have responded to changes since the election, including how they are proactively protecting their brand’s reputation and maneuvering political issues to build visibility in 2017. Attendees will learn skills to create a proactive crisis communications plan for brands that may or may not have political ties, tips and tricks for reacting to public negativity, and strategies for elevating thought leadership by carefully wading into political waters.
Interested individuals can register here: http://www.meprcouncil.org/event/107/Navigating_Political_Change_for_the_Good_of_Your_Brand.
What: Navigating Political Change for Your Brand
When: April 7, 2017, 8:00 am – 9:00 am
Where: The University of Southern Maine, Wishcamper Center – Room 102, Portland, Maine
Cost: Members $35, Student Members $10; Non Members $50, and Non Member Students $15
*Breakfast is included in your registration
Throughout the year, MPRC will host additional professional development sessions. Stay tuned for information on the next educational program by visiting, www.meprcouncil.org or by following MPRC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MainePR.
About the Maine Public Relations Council: Now in its 41st year, with over 250 members statewide Maine Public Relations Council is a professional association of Maine public relations practitioners. MPRC is dedicated to the professional development of its members and a greater awareness of the role of public relations in the world today. It is a member of the Universal Accreditation Board. More information is available at www.meprcouncil.org.
